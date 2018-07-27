Commissioners hear results of Health Equity survey
July 27, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lincoln County Commissioners met for the second regular July meeting on Tuesday, July 17 at the Lincoln County Court House. Commissioner Corey Sik was absent from the meeting.
Vince Robinson, Shelly Eldridge, a municipal advisor, ITC General Manager/CEO Bryan Roth, and ITC’s legal counsel Ryan Taylor of Cutler Law Firm in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, were present to speak to the commissioners concerning bringing broadband into rural Lincoln County…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, Government |