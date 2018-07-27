Earl Petersen honored for 70 years of service



On June 19, Earl Petersen, WWII veteran and a member of the American Legion for 70 continuous years, received a Quilt of Valor (QOV) from Nancy McClain of the Quilts of Valor Foundation. The QOV is in recognition of Earl’s service to his country. Earl is currently living at Heritage Pointe Senior Living-Memory Lane in Marshall. He was nominated for a QOV by his American Legion Post, A.C. Hansen Post 185 in Tyler.



Lauren Thooft of Balaton designed and sewed the quilt. Because of Earl’s visual impairment, Lauren used a variety of fabric textures in the QOV so Earl could feel them.