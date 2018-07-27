Over 150 to attend Danebod Family Folk Camp next week
Danebod Folk Camp returns to Tyler next week.
Over 150 people will gather at the historic Danebod Folk School next week for Danebod Folk Camp. Campers come from Tyler and other cities in Minnesota, the states of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin, as well as from Canada, to attend the annual family camp for all ages.
The camp has its roots in a folk school philosophy embracing informal, lifelong education that was developed and championed by N.F.S. Grundtvig, a 19th century Danish philosopher, poet, and clergyman…
