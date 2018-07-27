Over 150 to attend Danebod Family Folk Camp next week

July 27, 2018

Danebod Folk Camp returns to Tyler next week.

Over 150 people will gather at the historic Dane­bod Folk School next week for Danebod Folk Camp. Campers come from Tyler and other cities in Minne­sota, the states of Colora­do, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin, as well as from Canada, to attend the an­nual family camp for all ages.
The camp has its roots in a folk school philosophy embracing informal, life­long education that was developed and champi­oned by N.F.S. Grundtvig, a 19th century Danish phi­losopher, poet, and clergy­man…

