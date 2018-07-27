Pool party returns to 2018 ‘Skiver Days
July 27, 2018
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail. com
The workers at the Tyler Municipal Swimming Pool will be hosting a pool party for everyone in the community on Friday evening, helping to kick off the Æbleskiver Days weekend. The crew will be hosting a picnic supper. Food will start at 5 p.m. and will be available for a free-will donation that will go toward buying some equipment for the pool. Pool Manager Neil Witte said the fundraiser, as well as an upcoming fundraiser at the Lincoln County Fair, will continue to go to the pool slides that are on the wish list.
“So far we have raised $10,000 of the $45,000 needed for both in just one year’s time,” Witte said…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |