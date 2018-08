By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The first round of ama­teur baseball kicked off last week with the Go­pher League Ruthton Roy­als facing the No. 2 seed Lakefield of the First Nite League.

The Royals traveled to Lakefield for their first game, losing by a 12-2 count. Brent Wiering took the loss for Ruthton…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.