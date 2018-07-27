The search is on

By Mark Wilmes

Calling all ‘skiver hunters! It is time to fan out once again to find the wooden æbleskiver. Each day between Wednesday, July 25 and Saturday, July 28, new clues will be posted on the electronic sign, as well as the Tyler Tribute and Æbleskiver Days Facebook pages. Clues will also be revealed each morning on KLOH Radio, Pipestone.

Follow the clues! The lucky person to discover the prize sphere will win $50 in Tyler Chamber Bucks…

