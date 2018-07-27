University of Minnesota salutes 2018 Farm Families of the Year



Betty and Frank Jorgensen

Jorgensens of Tyler chosen for Lincoln County

Eighty-one families from throughout Minnesota are being honored as 2018 Farm Families of the Year by the University of Min­nesota.

The farm families will be recognized in ceremonies beginning at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 9 at the an­nual Minnesota Farmfest on the Gilfillan Estate near Redwood Falls. The event is in the Wick Buildings Farmfest Center on the es­tate grounds.

The families were cho­sen by local University of Minnesota Extension committees based on their demonstrated commit­ment to enhancing and supporting agriculture…

