2018 Æbleskiver Days
August 2, 2018
Neighborhood float winner from Section 2.
By Mark Wilmes
The 2018 Æbleskiver Days celebration was held over the weekend in Tyler under blue skies and mild July temperatures and drawing good crowds to events.
The weekend kicked off with the annual wooden æbleskiver hunt. The talisman was found by Noah Johnson of Tyler for the second consecutive year. The wooden ‘skiver was found in the sandbox near the softball diamonds, inside a tractor tire, and netted Johnson the $50 prize.
