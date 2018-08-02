Æbleskiver tournament deemed a huge success



Shootout Winners of the 2018 Aebleskiver tournament—Stu Larson, Shaun Thomas and Brandon Haag.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The annu­al Æbleskiver Golf Tournament, which un­officially begins the big weekend of Æbleskiver Days, was another big suc­cess this year. The big reason and the num­ber one reason for all the successes during the weekend was the outstanding weather all three days. A per­son couldn’t ask for better conditions from the weather man or woman.

Before I forget what is on my mind, and most of the time not much is there, I have to mention and thank some people in charge of the ac­tivities at the course. Lance and his crew did a fine job of get­ting the course ready for play. The club­house people, guided by manager Carlene, were in the right places at all times. Fi­nally, the tournament com­mittee, run by many fine gentlemen, did a great job of keeping things moving when many golfers tried to slow the action down.

