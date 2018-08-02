Æbleskiver tournament deemed a huge success
August 2, 2018
Shootout Winners of the 2018 Aebleskiver tournament—Stu Larson, Shaun Thomas and Brandon Haag.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The annual Æbleskiver Golf Tournament, which unofficially begins the big weekend of Æbleskiver Days, was another big success this year. The big reason and the number one reason for all the successes during the weekend was the outstanding weather all three days. A person couldn’t ask for better conditions from the weather man or woman.
Before I forget what is on my mind, and most of the time not much is there, I have to mention and thank some people in charge of the activities at the course. Lance and his crew did a fine job of getting the course ready for play. The clubhouse people, guided by manager Carlene, were in the right places at all times. Finally, the tournament committee, run by many fine gentlemen, did a great job of keeping things moving when many golfers tried to slow the action down.
