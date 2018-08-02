Benton-Fremont/Te Tonka Ha will be dedicated to the Burks
August 2, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
The 20th annual Benton- Fremont/Te Tonka Ha Rendezvous will begin this Friday and continue through Sunday. This year’s event carries a special tribute with it; it will be dedicated to the late Carl Burk, one of the founders of the historic celebration, and to his wife JoAn, for their dedication to Lake Benton history and the Benton-Fremont celebration.
Setup for the celebration begins at 10 a.m…
