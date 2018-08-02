Sept. 23, 1926 – July 29, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial for Clifford O’Toole, age 91 of Tyler, is Wednes­day, Aug. 1, 10:30 a.m. at St.Dionysius Catholic Church in Tyler. Visita­tion was Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home in Tyler. Burial will be in St. Dionysius Catholic Cemetery in Tyler.

He died Sunday, July 29 at Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler.

John Clifford O’Toole was born Sept. 23, 1926 to Clyde and Alice (Kings­borough) O’Toole in their farm home in Drammen Township near Lake Ben­ton. He was baptized at St. Genevieve’s Catholic Church in Lake Benton. He moved with his family to the Russell area, and in 1940 moved to the farm­stead east of Tyler, which became his home for over 50 years. He attended Ty­ler High School.

On Nov. 10, 1953 Clifford married Betty Lou Ort­mann at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, Iowa. Their union was blessed with two children and 64 years of life together. The couple made their home on the O’Toole family farm, where they raised crops and livestock until retir­ing in 1992 and moving into Tyler. On Sunday, July 29, Clifford passed away peacefully at the Avera Sunrise Manor in Tyler at the age of 91 years, 10 months, and six days.

Clifford was a member of St. Dionysius Catho­lic Church in Tyler, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved all things farm-related, and enjoyed polka music and playing cards.

Clifford is lovingly re­membered by his wife Betty; their children, Lin­da (Larry) Dolan of Sar­tell, and Patrick (Brenda) O’Toole of Tyler; four grandchildren, Sean (Lisa) Dolan, Sr. Maria Laudem Gloriae Dolan SOLT, Kyle O’Toole and Ryan (Lynd­say) O’Toole; three great-grandchildren, Patrick, An­nabelle and Jack Dolan; two sisters, Arlene Maertens of Marshall, and Loretta (Francis) Haper of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Doris Lewandows­ki, and brothers-in-law Donald Lewandowski and Donald Maertens.