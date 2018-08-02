Lincoln County Fair Week begins
August 2, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
It’s Fair Week at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Tyler. This year’s fair will be filled with family-fun events as well as educational activities and agricultural awareness programs throughout the weekend. Check out all they have going on.
This morning’s events began with the horse show at 8:30 a.m. All the non-livestock exhibits are on display for the public to view.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |