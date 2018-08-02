Three make Independent all-area

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Marshall Indepen­dent has announced its all-area baseball teams for the spring season of 2018. There were nine players on both the first and sec­ond teams and five players named to the honorable mention list. There were 10 teams that were repre­sented for all-area…

Hunter Vanlerberghe of the Knights was named to the first team. Hunter was the lead-off hitter for the Knights. He batted .452 for the season, which was the fourth best among area players. He finished with 28 hits, 13 RBIs and 19 runs scored. He was the Knights’s center fielder and caught everything in sight. Hunter also pitched for the team when needed, striking out 39 batters in 31.1 innings of work.

Jared Baartman and Jake Fischer both made the all-area second team for their efforts with the Knights…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.