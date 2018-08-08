Council sets second August meeting



City Administrator Robert Wolfington reported on a proposed sewer project that will be discussed at a special Aug. 21 council meeting.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



A number of items were tabled at an abbreviated regular meeting of the Tyler City Council on Monday evening. City Administrator Robert Wolfington said that due to the absence of councilpersons Scott Dressen and Erick Harper, he was requesting a special meeting to be held at a later date. Mayor Greg Peter and councilpersons Tim Sanderson and Kenny Jensen agreed to set Monday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. for the special meeting.

One of the items tabled was a meeting with Bolton and Menk engineer Bill Helget. Wolfington gave the council a briefing on proposals to fix the sanitary sewer issues that have been plaguing a number of residents in town during several large rain events…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.