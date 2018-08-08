New trainees joining Avera EMT team



New EMT applicant Brandon Merrill of Tyler.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

Staffing shortages are a chronic problem through­out the country in the area of emergency services. Lincoln County is no dif­ferent. Emergency Medi­cal Technicians (EMTs) provide out-of-hospital emergency medical care and transportation for people who are in need. They provide first-line medical or emergency care for sick and injured people, which may be in the person’s home, at an accident site or number of other places. It is a crucial service that is provided to our area.

Avera Tyler Ambulance Coordinator Peggy Dun­blazier says there is al­ways a need for new tech­nicians…

