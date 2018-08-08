Public invited to August 15 RTR task force meeting

Survey still open through August

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR School Board continues to encourage residents in the Russell, Tyler and Ruthton districts to fill out a community survey to make sure your voice is heard on replacing or repairing the facilities in the three towns. Printed copies of the survey can be found at the city offices in each community or can be found online at rtrschools.org. Click on the Facilities Survey link.

The first task force meeting was held on Aug. 1, and Superintendent David Marlette said the meeting went very well. The committee has a total of 37 members, including 10 residents from Russell, 11 from Tyler and 12 from Ruthton, three members of the RTR School Board Building Committee and Superintendent Marlette.

