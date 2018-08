Tyler Class of 1978 reunites

Members of the Tyler High School Class of 1978 recently held their 40-year reunion. Pictured from left to right are Diane Hansen, Joann Petersen, Janel Stuefen, Lori Wynia, Peggy Wilmes, Janis Anderson, John Solberg, Laurie Johansen, Kay Wooge, Don Engesser, Susan Fischer, Dan Moser, Paul Thomsen, Terry Norgaard, Wayne Rons, Bob Larsen, Glenda and Dan Werkman, and Jake Slegers. Also in attendance but not pictured are Bruce Carpenter, Julie Dubbeldee and Roger Peters.

Filed under School