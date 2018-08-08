Tyler Golf Course named 2018 Tyler Business of the Year



The Tyler Golf Club was named as Tyler’s 2018 Business of the Year on Æbleskiver week¬end. Pictured from left are staff members Courtney Petersen, Natalie Madsen, Golf Board President Trent Hess, Manager Carlene Taylor, Nikki DeBoer and Kristina Hernandez.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The 2018 Tyler Business of the Year was named over Æbleskiver Days weekend. This year’s award was presented to the Tyler Golf Club. The club is managed by Carlene Taylor and kept in shape by Maintenance Superintendent Lance Tykwinski.

Board President Trent Hess said the award was well-deserved by the staff.

