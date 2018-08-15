100 years after the tornado



The 100th anniversary of the tornado that hit Tyler arrives on Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Editor’s note: The following story was originally published in the Friday, Aug. 23, 1918 edition of the Tyler Journal. Next Tuesday marks 100 years since a devastating tornado struck Tyler and shocked the region.

Entire Business Section Demolished. Forty Residences Destroyed. Thirty-six Killed and Dead from Injuries. About 25 Seriously Injured and 200 slightly. Loss Estimated at Two Million. Town Under Martial Rule. Thousands of Visitors

One of the worst windstorms in the history of this part of the United States hit the Village of Tyler Wednesday evening, August 21, 1918, at exactly 9:20 p.m. without warning. Everyone was in the best of spirits and never dreamed of anything happening to them or their friends and relatives.

