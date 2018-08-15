“An Enemy of the People” to be performed in Lake Benton and Pipestone
August 15, 2018
A group of professional actors and musicians will team up with local residents to present “Enemy of the People” at Lakeside Park in Lake Benton on Thursday, Aug. 16 and Sunday, Aug. 19. Both shows will be presented at 7 p.m.
Sod House Theater is excited to present a new, bluegrass-infused adaptation of “An Enemy of the People,” written by Henrik Ibsen, adapted by Darcey Engen, Luverne Seifert, Brian Laidlaw and Ashley Hanson. Known for their fantastically fun productions, Sod House will join forces with local talent and audiences to celebrate summer and community through the experience of live, site-specific theater. The production will play in Pipestone at Hiawatha Pageant Park on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. and Aug 18. at 1 p.m., and in Lake Benton at Lakeside Park on Aug 16 and 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at www.sodhousetheater.org.
