“An Enemy of the People” to be performed in Lake Benton and Pipestone

Sod House Theater is excited to present a new, bluegrass-in­fused adaptation of “An Enemy of the People,” written by Henrik Ibsen, adapted by Darcey Engen, Luverne Seifert, Brian Laidlaw and Ashley Hanson. Known for their fantastically fun produc­tions, Sod House will join forces with local talent and audiences to celebrate summer and com­munity through the experience of live, site-specific theater. The production will play in Pipe­stone at Hiawatha Pageant Park on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. and Aug 18. at 1 p.m., and in Lake Benton at Lakeside Park on Aug 16 and 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at www.sodhousetheater.org.

