Avera Tyler Foundation hosting a benefit golf tournament Sept. 17
August 15, 2018
By Mark Wilmes
The Avera Tyler Foundation will be hosting a three-person best-ball scramble golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 17 at the Tyler Golf Club. All proceeds from the 2018 Avera Tyler Foundation Golf Tournament will benefit the Area of Greatest Need fund at Avera Tyler Hospital.
Avera Tyler Foundation Executive Director Abby Ahmann said she hopes the first-year event catches on.
