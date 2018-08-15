Danebod Folk Meeting arrives August 22-26

By Mark Wilmes

The public is invited to attend the 72nd annual Danebod Folk Meeting that will be held Aug. 22-26 at the Danebod Folk School campus. The event will kick off Wednesday evening with a presentation, “The 1918 Tyler Tornado: Impact and Aftermath,” by local historian Richard Siemers. Earlier in the day, Siemers will lead early arrivers to the Folk Meeting on a tour of downtown Tyler and the Danebod cemetery, highlighting landmarks relating to the tornado.

