Delaney earns all-star award in Stars and Stripes game



Brett Delaney with the Offensive MVP trophy.

Submitted by Mike Tiedeman

The Buffalo Ridge Wild­cats sent seven players, as well as one who could not attend, to play in the SPFL Stars vs. Stripes All- Star game on July 28 at the campus of Gustavus Adolphus in St Peter. Each team in the SPFL chooses eight players to play in this game. After they are selected they are divided into the two teams. The game was won by the Stars team, with a score of 27-14.

