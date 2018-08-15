Elementary will add a STEM class for fourth and fifth graders



High School Principal Dan Bettin reports to the board on the ALICE program for dealing with active shooters in public buildings.



By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Due to a large number of students in 4th and 5th grades this fall, RTR Elementary will be implementing a STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) classroom design for the two grades. The total number of students in the 4th grade is 46, with a total of 54 students in 5th grade.

“One hundred students is difficult in two grades, Superintendent David Marlette explained. “If you split that into two classes of grade 4, that’s 23 (each). If you try to do two grades in grade 5, that’s 27, which is really high. If you [split into] three [grades] then you are down to 16 or 17 kids, which is maybe too low.

