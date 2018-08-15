Press Night August 23
August 15, 2018
Area sports fans will have the opportunity to get their first look at the RTR fall sports teams at Press Night on Thursday, Aug. 23, beginning around 5 p.m. The public is invited to the Meet the Knights event to provide fans, parents, students and community members to meet with the team and take photos. An intra-squad volleyball scrimmage will start at 5:45 p.m. An inter-squad football scrimmage will begin at 6:30 p.m.
