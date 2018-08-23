A not-cool cucumber has ventured into Lincoln County
August 23, 2018
Wild cucumber vine has invaded ditches, brush piles, and even yards.
By Shelly Finzen
Those driving the highways and byways of Lincoln County may have noticed a light green vine that appears to be taking over the ditches and brushy areas of the county. Although the vine is a pretty green with interesting flowers, it may be damaging the vegetation that supports its long tendrils.
According to the Minnesota Wildflowers website, the vine is called Echinocystis Lobata, commonly known as wild cucumber…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |