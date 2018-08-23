Barbershop chorus to perform on Saturday at Danebod
August 23, 2018
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
As part of the 2018 Danebod Folk Meeting, the Mankato Riverblenders Barbershop Chorus will present a concert at Danebod Lutheran Church on Saturday, Aug. 25, beginning at 8 p.m.
In this acapella concert the chorus will perform songs representing the full range of the chorus repertoire including popular hits, selections from Broadway musicals, gospel music, and patriotic songs…
