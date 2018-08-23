Nov. 22, 1934 – Aug. 15, 2018

Memorial visitation for Ruby Haken, 83, was Fri­day, Aug. 17, 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home in Tyler. She passed away Wednesday, Aug. 15 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Da­kota. Arrangements were with Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. Send on-line condolences at www. hartquistfuneral.com.

Ruby Maxine Haken was born Nov. 22, 1934 to Hen­ry and Ellen (Reynolds) Lichtsinn in Arco. On Dec. 31, 1976 Ruby was united in marriage to Larry Hak­en in Watertown, South Dakota. The couple made their home in Tyler for the majority of their lives.

Ruby is survived by her husband Larry; children Lorraine Maleyko of Tyler, Allan Sik of Tyler, Cindy (Lyle) Page of Sherburn, and LeeAnn (Shawn) Teig of Lynd; siblings Fritz (Diane) Lichtsinn of Mar­shall, Herman (Lavonne) Lichtsinn of Lake Benton, George (Karen) Lichtsinn of Paynesville, and Tootie “Ellen” Christensen (Lyle Rochel) of Tyler; six grand­children and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son Danny Sik, siblings Melvin, Clar­ence and Henry (Jr.) Lich­tsinn, and Lillian “Marj” Popowski.