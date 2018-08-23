Ruby Haken
August 23, 2018
Nov. 22, 1934 – Aug. 15, 2018
Memorial visitation for Ruby Haken, 83, was Friday, Aug. 17, 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home in Tyler. She passed away Wednesday, Aug. 15 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Arrangements were with Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. Send on-line condolences at www. hartquistfuneral.com.
Ruby Maxine Haken was born Nov. 22, 1934 to Henry and Ellen (Reynolds) Lichtsinn in Arco. On Dec. 31, 1976 Ruby was united in marriage to Larry Haken in Watertown, South Dakota. The couple made their home in Tyler for the majority of their lives.
Ruby is survived by her husband Larry; children Lorraine Maleyko of Tyler, Allan Sik of Tyler, Cindy (Lyle) Page of Sherburn, and LeeAnn (Shawn) Teig of Lynd; siblings Fritz (Diane) Lichtsinn of Marshall, Herman (Lavonne) Lichtsinn of Lake Benton, George (Karen) Lichtsinn of Paynesville, and Tootie “Ellen” Christensen (Lyle Rochel) of Tyler; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son Danny Sik, siblings Melvin, Clarence and Henry (Jr.) Lichtsinn, and Lillian “Marj” Popowski.