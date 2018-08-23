Russell ATV trail attracting regional attention

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The Shady Oaks Native Prairie Adventure Park near Russell (Tyler Tribute June 6, 2018) has been catching the eye of off-road enthusiasts and publications throughout the region. Gary Thooft, the man behind the construction of the park, said that Minnesota Offroad magazine recently sent a reporter and photographer to do a story for the August/September edition of the publication.

For the full story and photo, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.