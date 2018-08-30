Blakes attend Legion convention



On Aug. 25 and 26, Tyler American Legion Post 185 Commander Duane Blake, along with his wife Pam, attended the 100th National Convention of the Ameri¬can Legion held at the Minneapolis Convention Center. As a matter of fact, the very first American Legion National Convention also took place in Minneapolis back in 1919. Cmdr. Blake took with him Post 185’s U.S. flag so he could join hundreds of other Minnesota Post representatives in carrying their flags in the Convention Parade. Also in the parade were 14 Minnesota high school bands, six Legion bands from across the nation, state delegations from the U.S. as well as delegations from Mexico, France, Puerto Rico and the Philippines. It was a grand parade.

