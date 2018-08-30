Buhl returns to Tyler with Riverblenders
August 30, 2018
Tyler native Curt Buhl, right, was one of 29 members of the Riverblenders performing Saturday at Danebod.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The Mankato Riverblenders performed at Danebod Lutheran Church in Tyler on Saturday evening as part of the annual Danebod Fall Folk Meeting. Among the 29 performers in the group was a familiar face in the front row—Tyler native Curt Buhl.
The Riverblenders have been in existence since 1973 and Buhl says they perform 20-30 shows per year. They are members of the Barbershop Harmony Society (formerly the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of BarberShop Quartet Singing in America).
For the full story and more photos, read this week's Tyler Tribute.