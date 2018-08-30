Buhl returns to Tyler with Riverblenders



Tyler native Curt Buhl, right, was one of 29 members of the Riverblenders performing Saturday at Danebod.

By Mark Wilmes

The Mankato Riverblenders performed at Danebod Luther­an Church in Tyler on Saturday evening as part of the annual Danebod Fall Folk Meeting. Among the 29 performers in the group was a familiar face in the front row—Tyler native Curt Buhl.

The Riverblenders have been in existence since 1973 and Buhl says they perform 20-30 shows per year. They are mem­bers of the Barbershop Har­mony Society (formerly the So­ciety for the Preservation and Encouragement of BarberShop Quartet Singing in America).

