Knights look to have another winning football season
August 30, 2018
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The 2017 football season for the RTR Knights was one great affair. The Knights would win 10 games in going 10-3 for the season. They would win the section championship over RRC in a wild game at SMSU. They would win their first-round state tournament game at New Ulm against Mountain Lake in bitter weather conditions to advance to U.S. Bank Stadium in a semi-final game. Yes, they would lose that game, but the season would represent the greatest year of football for the RTR Knights in their short history. The RTR Knights first started playing football in 1987.
The Knights in 2018 will once again be led by the same character of coaches who led them last year. Josh Fredrickson will lead the way with Granger Maranell, Daren Baartman, Ted Kern and OCM…
