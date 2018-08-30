Lady Knights ready to make another deep playoff run

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

Last year the RTR Lady Knights surprised some teams as they would pull a couple of upsets in the postseason in volleyball. The Ladies open the 2018 season with pretty much the same gang of coaches as last year, hoping to im­prove on a record of 16- 12 from last year. Daynica Brown will lead the way with her assistants being old gray beard, Neil Witte, Kitsie Carr, and new to the fold, Miranda Gravley.

There are some key loss­es from last year. Graduat­ing are Tina Haroldson, Lexi Wendland, Mya Chris­tensen and Chloe Hess. These four girls were the top hitters on the team. Christensen was also one of the top setters in the conference the last two years…

