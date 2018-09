Larry Otter, age 73 of Pipestone, died Monday, Aug. 27 at his home surĀ­rounded by his family.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 29, 5-8 p.m. at Christ the King Free Lutheran Church in Pipestone. Funeral service will be Thursday, Aug. 30, 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in New Woodlawn Cemetery, PipĀ­estone.

Hartquist Funeral Home – Pipestone Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

