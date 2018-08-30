Ronald Stenerson

Nov. 28, 1945 – Aug. 16, 2018

Ronald Lee Stenerson, age 72 of Tyler, passed away Thursday, Aug. 16 Sunrise Manor in Tyler. A memorial service was held Tuesday, Aug. 21, 10:30 a.m. at First English Lu­theran Church in Tyler. Vis­itation was one hour prior to the service. Inurnment followed at Hope Cemetery in Tyler. Hartquist Funeral Home-Tyler Chapel was entrusted with arrange­ments. To view Ron’s life history and sign an online registry, please visit www. hartquistfuneral.com.

Ronald Lee Stenerson was born to Harvey and Doris (Thompson) Sten­erson on the farm in Nor­dland Township of Lyon County on Nov. 28, 1945. He was baptized at Hope Lutheran Church in Min­neota on Jan. 16, 1946. At an early age, he moved with his family to Russell, where he attended school. In 1958 he relocated with his family once again to Granby, Colorado for two years before returning to Russell. Ron enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1963 and was first stationed in Korea, then Vietnam. He returned home to Russell in 1966, and was married to Sharon Maxine Gravley on Aug. 13, 1966 at the First Presbyterian Church in Russell. The couple made their home in Tyler, where they have remained ever since. Shortly after his return to the country, Ronnie started his career at Lyon-Lincoln Electric in April 1966 working in the shop, then worked his way up to lineman. In 1996, he became the line superintendent, a position he held until his retire­ment in November 2011. Ron thoroughly enjoyed his job at the electric com­pany. He considered him­self blessed every morning that he was able to get up and do the work he loved. On Aug. 16 Ron passed away at the Avera Sunrise Manor in Tyler at the age of 72 years, 8 months, and 19 days.

One of Ronnie’s favor­ite activities was riding his motorcycle. He was a member of the Roaring Ly­ons Motorcycle Club and rode in several parades in addition to trips made to numerous parts of the U.S. and Canada with Sharon and his friends. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at their cabin on Lake Shaokatan. Ron’s active lifestyle intro­duced him to many close friends over the years. He will be greatly missed.

Ron is survived by his wife Sharon; son Jeff and his wife Rachel of Tyler; four grandchildren, Jacey and Jarrett Stenerson and Luke and Anthony John­son; siblings Jerry of Rus­sell and Perry of Fairmont; siblings-in-law Dick Wil­liams, Dewey Gravley and Leroy (Sharon) Gravley, Shirley Thompson, and Beverly (Norvin) Vier­gutz; and many nieces and nephews. He was preced­ed in death by his parents Harvey and Doris, sister Melanie Williams, and in­fant brother and infant sis­ter Barbera.

Memorials may be di­rected to the Avera Sunrise Manor in Tyler or Avera@ Home Hospice.