Ronald Stenerson
August 30, 2018
Ronald Lee Stenerson, age 72 of Tyler, passed away Thursday, Aug. 16 Sunrise Manor in Tyler. A memorial service was held Tuesday, Aug. 21, 10:30 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church in Tyler. Visitation was one hour prior to the service. Inurnment followed at Hope Cemetery in Tyler. Hartquist Funeral Home-Tyler Chapel was entrusted with arrangements.
Ronald Lee Stenerson was born to Harvey and Doris (Thompson) Stenerson on the farm in Nordland Township of Lyon County on Nov. 28, 1945. He was baptized at Hope Lutheran Church in Minneota on Jan. 16, 1946. At an early age, he moved with his family to Russell, where he attended school. In 1958 he relocated with his family once again to Granby, Colorado for two years before returning to Russell. Ron enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1963 and was first stationed in Korea, then Vietnam. He returned home to Russell in 1966, and was married to Sharon Maxine Gravley on Aug. 13, 1966 at the First Presbyterian Church in Russell. The couple made their home in Tyler, where they have remained ever since. Shortly after his return to the country, Ronnie started his career at Lyon-Lincoln Electric in April 1966 working in the shop, then worked his way up to lineman. In 1996, he became the line superintendent, a position he held until his retirement in November 2011. Ron thoroughly enjoyed his job at the electric company. He considered himself blessed every morning that he was able to get up and do the work he loved. On Aug. 16 Ron passed away at the Avera Sunrise Manor in Tyler at the age of 72 years, 8 months, and 19 days.
One of Ronnie’s favorite activities was riding his motorcycle. He was a member of the Roaring Lyons Motorcycle Club and rode in several parades in addition to trips made to numerous parts of the U.S. and Canada with Sharon and his friends. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at their cabin on Lake Shaokatan. Ron’s active lifestyle introduced him to many close friends over the years. He will be greatly missed.
Ron is survived by his wife Sharon; son Jeff and his wife Rachel of Tyler; four grandchildren, Jacey and Jarrett Stenerson and Luke and Anthony Johnson; siblings Jerry of Russell and Perry of Fairmont; siblings-in-law Dick Williams, Dewey Gravley and Leroy (Sharon) Gravley, Shirley Thompson, and Beverly (Norvin) Viergutz; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Doris, sister Melanie Williams, and infant brother and infant sister Barbera.
Memorials may be directed to the Avera Sunrise Manor in Tyler or Avera@ Home Hospice.