Fall Festival returns September 9



Jim Kopel called Bingo numbers and inflicted wisdom upon the crowd at last year’s St. Dionysius Fall Festival in Tyler.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The annual St. Dionysius Cath­olic Church Fall Festival will be held Sunday, Sept. 9 beginning at 11 a.m. The event will kick off in the church basement with a roast beef dinner with all the fix­ings, complete with homemade pies and desserts. The meal is prepared by church members and will stop serving at 1 p.m.

At 1:30 p.m. the drawing for a limited ticket raffle will be held, with a grand prize of $500 and lots of other prizes included.

