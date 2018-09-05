Knights start in fine style with dominant win over RCW

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Football Knights used a strong of­fense and defense against the RCW Jaguars in Dan­ube last Friday night to win their opening game of the 2018 football sea­son. Both offense and de­fense really shined in the first half as the Knights took their break with a 21-6 advantage. The Knights recorded 13 first downs in the opening half to only two for the Jaguars.

The Knights would score on their second possession of the game. Jon Lucero had a 16-yard run while Corbyn Sitzmann added a six-yard dash. Quarterback Coo¬per Hansen ran for 25 yards on three carries…

