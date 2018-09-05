Knights start in fine style with dominant win over RCW
September 5, 2018
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Football Knights used a strong offense and defense against the RCW Jaguars in Danube last Friday night to win their opening game of the 2018 football season. Both offense and defense really shined in the first half as the Knights took their break with a 21-6 advantage. The Knights recorded 13 first downs in the opening half to only two for the Jaguars.
The Knights would score on their second possession of the game. Jon Lucero had a 16-yard run while Corbyn Sitzmann added a six-yard dash. Quarterback Coo¬per Hansen ran for 25 yards on three carries…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |