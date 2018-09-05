Lady Knights battle, but lose to Arrows in four sets



The RTR girls celebrate a point during Thursday’s home opener.

Carr records 1,000th dig

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The young volleyball squad from RTR played their first match of the season in Tyler against the Pipestone Area Arrows last Thursday. The Arrows had a match under their belt before action started, but the Lady Knights played some great volleyball the first set as they came from behind to win the set 25- 15. The Knights got behind by the score of 1-7 before rattling off points to tie the set at 8. Two kills each by Rylie Hess and McKinley Schreurs got the job done.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.