Leo Kohler

Oct. 4, 1930 – Sept. 1, 2018

LEO J. KOHLER, age 87 of Tyler, passed away Sat­urday, Sept. 1 at the San­ford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dako­ta. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 5, 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. Dionysius Catholic Church in Tyler. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, Sept. 5, 10:30 a.m. at the church.Burial will follow at St. Dionysius Catholic Cem­etery in Tyler.

Leo Joseph Kohler was born Oct. 4, 1930 to Her­man and Clara (Ruppert) Kohler at their farm north­west of Tyler, where he was raised and attended coun­try school. One of his fond­est childhood memories was coming into the house and smelling his mother’s rolls in the oven. After his father passed away on Feb. 23, 1946, Leo took over the operation of the farm. On Nov. 30, 1957, Leo was united in marriage to Alice Kerkaert at the Catholic church in Minneota. The two made their home on the dairy farm northwest of Tyler until Jan. 8, 1999, when they passed it down to their son Greg and moved into town. Though he was always a true farm­er at heart, he didn’t miss working among the flies that came out in the hot summer weather. Leo and Alice shared their home in Tyler until Sept. 28, 2017, when he entered long-term care. Leo passed away at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Sat­urday, Sept. 1 at the age of 87 years, 10 months and 28 days.

Leo was a lifelong mem­ber of St. Dionysius Catho­lic Church in Tyler. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and began singing with the choir in 1941. Leo later served as a song leader from 1985 until 1998. Leo truly loved music and spent many hours playing piano, gui­tar, singing and dancing. He also enjoyed reading books on nutrition and the Reader’s Digest. His fam­ily and friends were very dear to him and the time spent together will always be cherished.

Leo is survived by his wife Alice of Tyler; chil­dren— Darwin and Lori of Rochester, Patricia and her husband Keith Erickson of Rochester, Steve and Fathya of New Hope, Greg­ory and his wife Teresa of Tyler, Tamara and her hus­band Richard Thompson of Andover, Karen and her husband Stephen Nelsen of Hutchinson, and Jason and his wife Anne Marie of Carmel, Indiana; sister Betty Schmidt of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son Jeffrey, his parents, and siblings Ervin Kohler, Ellen Abraham, Ce­cilia Dubbeldee, Thelma Dye, Margaret Skjong, and Leona Prosch.