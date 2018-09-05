RTR facilities survey results are in

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The results of the RTR Fa­cilities Survey are in. The RTR School Board asked the public to weigh in on how to proceed in finding a solution to dealing with aging buildings and the is­sues that come with them. The survey was made available on July 23 of this year and closed at the end of August. Superin­tendent David Marlette said the survey had higher-than-average participation in the communities of Russell, Tyler and Ruthton.

“The results are that we had approximately 575 people fill out and return a survey,” Mar­lette said. “This is 25 percent of our registered stakeholders in the district. This is a great par­ticipation rate as the average participation rate on such a sur­vey is closer to 10 percent.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.