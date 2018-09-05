RTR facilities survey results are in
September 5, 2018
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The results of the RTR Facilities Survey are in. The RTR School Board asked the public to weigh in on how to proceed in finding a solution to dealing with aging buildings and the issues that come with them. The survey was made available on July 23 of this year and closed at the end of August. Superintendent David Marlette said the survey had higher-than-average participation in the communities of Russell, Tyler and Ruthton.
“The results are that we had approximately 575 people fill out and return a survey,” Marlette said. “This is 25 percent of our registered stakeholders in the district. This is a great participation rate as the average participation rate on such a survey is closer to 10 percent.”
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, School |