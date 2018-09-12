Bill Vollmer is 2018 Tyler Club Golf Champion
September 12, 2018
Tyler Club Champion Bill Vollmer
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
Bill Vollmer, a strong golfer for many years at the Tyler Golf Course, finally finished in first place in the annual club tournament held the past two weeks. Bill would fire a 36-37-38 for 27 holes for a very nice score of 111 to win. Jeff Paluch finished in second place with a score of 114. Corey Skogrand shot a 116 to take home third place honors.
Filed under Sports |