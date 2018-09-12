Bill Vollmer is 2018 Tyler Club Golf Champion



Tyler Club Champion Bill Vollmer

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

Bill Vollmer, a strong golfer for many years at the Tyler Golf Course, fi­nally finished in first place in the annual club tourna­ment held the past two weeks. Bill would fire a 36-37-38 for 27 holes for a very nice score of 111 to win. Jeff Paluch finished in second place with a score of 114. Corey Skogrand shot a 116 to take home third place honors.

