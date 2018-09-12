Council hears report on health equity study



Janet Bush of Southwest Health and Human Services spoke to the council at Monday’s meeting.

By Mark Wilmes

Janet Bush of Southwest Health and Human Services (SWHHS) was present at Monday evening’s regular monthly meeting of the Tyler City Council. Bush was on hand to report on a recent study of health concerns in the county.

“I am partially employed though the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) through a grant from the State of Minnesota,” Bush explained. “We work on health promotion, so rather than being reactive to health we are trying to be proactive. We are trying to look at ways people can move more, eat healthier, use tobacco less. Part of that is looking at health disparities.”

