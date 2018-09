By Mark Wilmes

Three positions will be on the ballot for elections for the City of Tyler this fall.

Terms will end this year for Mayor Greg Peter and councilpersons Erick Harper and Tim Sanderson. Peter and Harper did not file for reelection.

Filing for mayor, a two-year position, was Joan Jagt.

Filing for two councilperson positions, both four-year terms, were Sanderson and Cricket Raschke.