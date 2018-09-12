Knights use kicking game to beat CM/C 27-24 in wild one
The Knights’ Payton Hess pulls in a long pass during the second quarter of RTR’s win over Cedar Mountain-Comfrey.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The crowd at the RTR vs. Cedar Mountain-Comfrey football game last Friday were well entertained in a wide open affair in Tyler. There were many long touchdowns in the game which changed the position of the score on the scoreboard. In the end it was the RTR kicking that won the game. Both teams scored four touchdowns, but Payton Hess of the Knights converted on three of four extra point kicks while the Cougars did not convert on any extra points.
