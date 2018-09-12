Knights use kicking game to beat CM/C 27-24 in wild one



The Knights’ Payton Hess pulls in a long pass during the second quarter of RTR’s win over Cedar Mountain-Comfrey.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The crowd at the RTR vs. Cedar Mountain-Comfrey football game last Friday were well entertained in a wide open affair in Ty­ler. There were many long touchdowns in the game which changed the posi­tion of the score on the scoreboard. In the end it was the RTR kicking that won the game. Both teams scored four touch­downs, but Payton Hess of the Knights converted on three of four extra point kicks while the Cougars did not convert on any ex­tra points.

