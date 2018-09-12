Thomsen signs with Dordt basketball program



Brooke Thomsen signed a Letter of Intent to play in Sioux Center, Iowa for the Dordt Defenders women’s basketball program in 2019. Pictured with Brooke (clockwise) are RTR Athletic Director Daniel Bettin, RTR Head Coach Steve Krause and Dordt Head Basketball Coach Bill Harmsen.

By Mark Wilmes

One RTR senior took a big step toward her life-long dream last Wednes­day afternoon, as Brooke Thomsen signed a Letter of Intent to play basketball for Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa.

“I remember through­out the day being super excited because ever since I was a little girl I have al­ways wanted to play col­lege basketball,” Thomsen said. “Dad asked me if had my signature ready. I told him I had been practicing all day.

