First-ever Avera Tyler Golf Tournament raises $4,000



Monday’s winners of the Avera Tyler Golf Tournament were the Tyler Golf Club team of (l.-r.) Steve Borchert, Trent Hess and Joel Wiering.

By Mark Wilmes

The first-ever Avera Ty­ler Golf Tournament was held on Monday at the Tyler Golf Course. Teams were able to get in four or five holes before the first rainstorm hit Tyler at around 11:30 a.m. The teams halted play and gathered in the clubhouse to warm up, dry out and have lunch provided by Subway of Marshall.

Avera Tyler Foundation Executive Director Abby Ahmann said the tourna­ment was able to resume and get a few more holes in before the second wave of rain came.

