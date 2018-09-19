Knights move to 3-0 with 43- 14 win over WWG Chargers
September 19, 2018
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
Last year the Westbrook-Walnut Grove Chargers came to Tyler and ruined the Knight Homecoming. This year the Knights traveled to Westbrook and ruined the Charger Homecoming by scoring on nearly every possession with the ball. The defensive effort by the Knights was also quite impressive.
The Knights wasted no time in this one to score. Cooper Hansen would score from one yard for the first points…
Filed under School, Sports |