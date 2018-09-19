Lady Knights even record with great win over TMB



Lady Knight No. 10 McKinley Schreurs sets up the ball for No. 7 Haley Muenchow during the Sept. 11 game vs. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton in Tyler.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

It has been many years since the RTR volleyball team has beaten the TMB Panthers. Last Tuesday in Tyler, a full house of mostly RTR fans saw the Lady Knights beat those Panthers in five sets. The scores were 18-25. 25-21. 25-17, 25-27 and 15-13.

The first set was very frustrating for the Lady Knights and their fans. The start of the set saw both teams with small leads…

