Middle school football squads play some hot football Saturday

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The middle school foot­ball 7th and 8th graders played a scrimmage in Ty­ler last Saturday against Marshall and MCC. It was a very warm day with plenty of water used in the scrim­mages. The 8th grade has 11 players out for football while the 7th grade has 15 boys out for the sport. However, since the 7th grade had more players, they would give some of their bigger players to the 8th graders in the scrim­mage. This, of course, hurts the 7th graders some in their scrimmage.

The 8th grade had a rather successful day as they would beat both Mar­shall and MCC. The score against Marshall was 28- 20 while the MCC score was 24-0…

