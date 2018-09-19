RTR teacher selected for National History Day program

By Mark Wilmes

Mr. Erick Harper, a teacher at Russell-Tyler-Ruthton High School in Tyler, is one of 114 teachers selected for a National History Day® program entitled “Legacies of World War I.” The program is a partnership between the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission and National History Day. Harper will participate in webinars and discussions while learning about World War I with teachers from around the world. As one of the selected teachers, he receives free tuition, graduate credits, and materials for the online program.

Harper said he has a strong interest in the war.

“I’ve always been fascinated by World War I, but it has always been the forgotten war,” Harper said. “It gets overshadowed by World War II and more recent conflicts alot, even though it has alot of world consequences we are only seeing play out now.”

